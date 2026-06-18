WIX Filters donates $44,500 for Future Farmers of America

WIX Filters awarded $44,500 to local Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters through its annual box top fundraising program, a 51% increase from the amount raised last year.

The program saw participation from 106 FFA chapters, which collected box tops from WIX filters, including oil, air, cabin air, fuel, transmission, hydraulic and coolant filters.

(Photo: WIX Filters and Future Farmers of America)

Four chapters received $1,000 bonus awards for collecting the most box tops per member: Dixon FFA in Missouri, Durham FFA in California, Pendleton FFA in South Carolina, and Lapeer County FFA in Michigan. Wyndmere FFA in North Dakota earned a separate $1,000 bonus for achieving the largest percentage increase in collections per member.

“Programs like the WIX Filters box top fundraiser help ensure FFA students nationwide can pursue careers in agriculture,” said Carmina Lopez, brand manager at WIX Filters. “The increased participation this year reinforces the value of supporting the next generation of agriculture professionals.”

WIX Filters — which designs, manufactures and distributes products for automotive, diesel, agricultural, industrial and specialty filter markets — said it has donated nearly $800,000 through the program since its inception.

The annual fundraising program is open to FFA chapters across the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.