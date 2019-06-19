Women In Trucking names new chairwoman

PLOVER, Wisc. — Women in Trucking Association (WIT) has welcomed in a new board of directors.

The new change came from the associations annual general meeting.

Laura Roan Hays, regional sales manager, Great Dane is the new chairwoman of the board. She replaces Mary Aufdemberg, director, acquisitions and operations, Daimler Trucks North America and Daimler Trucks Remarketing, who reached the end of her term.

“It has been a pleasure to serve as chairwoman of the WIT board of directors the past four years,” said Aufdemberg. “During that time, we have accomplished tremendous membership growth and expanded our reach and influence across ten countries. We also created the Accelerate! Conference focused on gender diversity and watched it more than double in attendance over the last four years. I look forward to seeing WIT continue to grow in its mission.”

Roan Hays has been in the transportation industry for more than 30 years. She began her career in 1989 as an administrative assistant and worked her way up to branch manager, leading the Great Dane Tampa and Miami branches. She has been a member of WIT since early 2012.

“From the beginning of my career, I have strived to bridge the gender gap in our industry. Let’s face it, 30 years ago there weren’t many females in sales/operation management roles for commercial truck trailers manufacturers. It takes a lot of determination and courage to commit to a non-traditional career,” said Hays. “I am honored to be a part of an organization like Women In Trucking whose mission is to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize the obstacles they face.”

Rachel Christensen, director of intermodal, operations, J.B. Hunt Transport will continue on the board as vice-chairwoman. Leah Shaver, COO of The National Transportation Institute will continue as secretary. Bryan Most, vice-president, Walmart Transportation will continue serving as treasurer.

New directors voted to the board in the recent board meeting also include: Delores Lail, senior vice-president, sales, East region, Ryder Systems, Inc.; Michele Rodgers, director of program management, Peterbilt Motors; Tracci Schultz, senior vice-president, strategic planning, engineering, operations solutions, FedEx; Kary Shaefer, general manager of product marketing and strategy, Daimler Trucks North America; Lori Taylor, carrier services manager, C. H. Robinson; and Heather Wilson, chief commercial officer, BMO Transportation Finance.