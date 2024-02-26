Women with Drive announces speaker line-up, additional tickets

Trucking HR Canada’s annual Women with Drive Leadership Summit will take place next week, on March 7 at the Toronto Westin Airport Hotel.

The 10th annual summit “will not disappoint,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada, in a release. “We have a stellar line-up of industry, technology, and leadership experts who will inspire, educate and engage all attendees.”

(Image: Trucking HR Canada)

David Irvine, a leadership advisor and author, will deliver a morning keynote speech.

Sean Stephens, the CEO of Treefrog and AI expert, will discuss how to leverage branding, marketing and technology to benefit the businesses.

Meanwhile, Shirley Best, stress management expert and transportation empowerment expert, will anchor the event with her lunchtime address.

10 Years – 10 Perspectives panel

The 10 Years – 10 Perspectives panel will focus on the discussions of increasing the representation and participation of women in the trucking and logistics sector.

Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson, a keynote speaker at Women with Drive, greets trucking industry representatives during a 2022 Women with Drive summit in Toronto. (Photo: John G. Smith)

Experts participating in the panel include:

Ruby Collins, COO of Armour Transportation;

Hannah MacDonald-Dannecker, sales and marketing manager at Better Together Group of Companies;

Angelique Magi, vice president, head of insurance at Element Fleet Management;

Helen Thorpe, safety and fleet maintenance specialist at FedEx Ground;

Jessica Cranmer, sector council program manager of Manitoba Trucking Association;

Sherry Mossman, Northern Resource Trucking’s COO;

Anh Thai, director of marketing at the Fastfrate Group;

Stacey Rumley, HR director of Trailcon Leasing Inc.;

Deep Grover, occupational health and safety advisor at Safety Driven – Trucking Safety Council of BC;

Shelley Walker, president and CEO of Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada.

Additional Tickets

Due to the high demand, Trucking HR Canada has released several additional tickets to attend the event. To secure the tickets, email rfreels@truckinghr.com no later than noon on Wednesday, Feb. 28.