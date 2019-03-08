WTFC, Crossroads launch scholarship program

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. – The Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada (WTFC) along with Crossroads Truck Training Academy announced today a new joint scholarship program.

“In celebration of International Women’s Day, and in partnership with the WTFC, Crossroads will provide for the first time ever, a scholarship affording one female the opportunity to attend either the Ottawa or Smiths Falls campus,” said Ken Adams, the director of operations for Crossroads, Ottawa. “She’ll be enrolled in not only out Ministry of Training Colleges and Universities diploma AZ program, but she’ll also be enrolled in our Truck Training Association of Ontario-approved diploma course.”

To enter, applicants have to submit a 500-word essay on why she is interested in becoming a professional truck driver. Entrants must also be a Canadian resident or have a permanent residence status.

“When Shelley (Uvanile-Hesch) approached me with this idea, I was very eager and immediately on board,” Adams added.

Uvanile-Hesch said her hope for the scholarship is for it to grow across the country.

“We want to have one full scholarship like this per province in the future,” she said. “We look forward to working closer with our carrier members because we believe we need to work together to solve the issues this industry faces.”

According to the WTFC, more details about the scholarship will be available in the coming weeks.