WTFC launches national Women With Impact awards ahead of 10th Bridging the Barriers conference

The Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada (WTFC) is introducing a new national awards program recognizing women who are helping shape Canada’s trucking industry, with the inaugural winner to be announced during the organization’s 10th annual Bridging the Barriers Ontario conference in September.

The new Canadian Women With Impact awards will recognize women working in Canada’s trucking, logistics and transportation sectors who demonstrate leadership, professionalism, innovation, mentorship, advocacy, operational excellence and community impact, WTFC said in a news release.

“Recipients represent the strength, resilience and vision that continue to move our industry forward while helping create a safer, more inclusive and progressive future,” the announcement reads.

The Top 20 Women with Impact, Top 5 Finalists and, ultimately, the Canadian Woman with Impact Award recipient will be recognized during the 10 Annual Bridging the Barriers Ontario conference Sept. 15 in Oakville, Ont.

Nominations now open

There is no minimum years-of-service requirement for the nominees. However, the requirements are that candidates must identify as women, work in the Canadian trucking, logistics or transportation sector, demonstrate leadership and positive influence, contribute meaningfully to their workplace, industry or community, and embody WTFC’s values of integrity, inclusion and industry advancement.

Nominations must include an endorsement explaining why the woman is being nominated, examples of her leadership and industry contributions, and letters of support highlighting her professionalism, influence and impact.

Nominations and letters of support are to be emailed to bridgingthebarriers@wtfc.ca. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Bridging the Barriers 2026

The awards will be presented during WTFC’s 10th annual Bridging the Barriers Ontario conference at the Oakville Conference Centre. The two-day event begins Sept. 14 with an evening networking reception and early registration, followed by a full-day conference on Sept. 15.

The event will bring together trucking leaders, advocates and professionals for networking, education and discussions focused on advancing opportunities for women in the industry. The conference will feature keynote speaker Anne Miner, along with presenters Allison Greco and Ruby Murphy-Collins.