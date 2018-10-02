WTFC to host conference

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada (WTFC) is hosting an educational and networking conference on October 27.

The event, that organizers say will take a unique approach to bridging industry information between drivers and carriers, has a diverse group of keynote speakers and front-line panelists.

WTFC says the overall goal for the event is to bring all areas of the industry together in one space, from the front line, to safety, up to and including senior decision makers. It hopes to educate attendees from all vantage points, facilitate collaboration and ultimately bridge gaps by developing a greater understanding from one end of the spectrum to the next; where it relates to challenges we all face together in individual and collective faucets of the industry.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 27 from 7:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Centre for Health and Safety Innovation located at 5110 Creekbank Rd. in Mississauga. Breakfast, lunch, and refreshments are included.

To learn more, please contact Shelley Uvanile-Hesch at 519-591-6722 or shelleyu@wtfc.ca.