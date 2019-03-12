Young to lead Trucking HR Canada board

OTTAWA, Ont. –Linda Young, the vice-president of HR and people development at Bison Transportation, will lead Trucking HR Canada’s board of directors under changes unveiled today.

Joining the board for the first time will be Cindy Clarke, formerly from Western Star and now president of Women in Supply Chain Inc., Stephanie Theede, vice-president of human resources at RTL-Westcan Group of Companies, and Rachel Arseneau, owner of GX Transportation Solutions.

Oksana Exell, president and CEO at the Western Transportation Advisory Council (WESTAC), has committed to another term. Mark Seymour, president and CEO of Kriska Transportation Group, continues his term as vice-chairman.

“We are pleased to welcome new perspectives and insights from seasoned and accomplished industry professionals,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “Human resources and labor challenges are critical ongoing industry issues that Trucking HR Canada continues to address with strategic and relevant programming.”