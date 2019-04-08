You’re hired

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The warm spring weather had professional drivers and others looking for jobs in Canada’s trucking and logistics industries turning out in large numbers for Jobs Expo, hosted by Truck News and Road Today magazines.

The event, held April 6 at the International Centre, included nearly 100 exhibitors representing Canada’s best-known fleets and service providers from allied sectors. All were eager to fill jobs for professional drivers, owner-operators and non-driver positions such as accounting, administration, dispatch, mechanics, sales, marketing and many more.

“There were more drivers at this show than I have seen in several years and for good reason. Company drivers, owner-operators and even office staff should not miss. In fact, we have several interested drivers from the show coming to see me this morning,” said Michael Frolick, director safety and compliance, Transpro Freight Systems. “I truly look forward to the next one in September. You can rest assured Transpro will be there to support the event once again and for many more years to come.”

“The Jobs Expo was an excellent opportunity to connect recruiters with job-seekers looking to make a great career in the trucking, transportation and logistics sectors. We thank all exhibitors, sponsors and attendees for their overwhelming participation towards the success of Jobs Expo,” said Manan Gupta, general manager, Newcom South Asian Media.

Jobs Expo received wide support from outside the industry as well. The event was broadcast live across three of the top channels of the Asian Television Network (ATN).

The MTO and OPP staff were in attendance at the show too, sharing the latest information on commercial motor vehicle safety regulations and career opportunities.

Greetings from the province of Ontario were brought in by Deepak Anand, MPP from Mississauga-Malton.

Event sponsors included Volvo Trucks Canada and Texis Truck Exhaust.

The Jobs Expo, is part of the Newcom South Asian Media Company joint venture. The next Jobs Expo for Ontario will be held on September 14th in Mississauga.