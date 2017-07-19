Canadian shippers recognize top carriers

TORONTO, Ont. – Thirty road transport carriers have been recognized by Canadian shippers as winners of the 2017 Shipper’s Choice awards.

The awards are coordinated by Canadian Shipper magazine, and recognize carriers that demonstrate performance excellence and regularly exceed shippers’ expectations.

This year’s winners include:

All Connect Logistical Services

Apps Transport Group

Armour Transportation Systems

Big Freight Systems

Bourassa Transport

Bourett Transportation

Cavalier Transportation Services

CCT Canada

Challenger Motor Freight

Guilbault Transport

GX Transportation

Hercules Forwarding

MacKinnon Transport

Minimax Express Transportation

Penner International

Polaris Transportation

Seaway Express

TransPro Freight Systems

Western Canada Express

XPO Logistics

XTL Transport

Courier award winners included: Armour Courier Services; ATS Healthcare; Cardinal Couriers; FedEx; MBW Courier; Midland Courier; Tiger Courier; and TNT Express Worldwide.

Carriers of Choice winners – those that have placed among the winners for five consecutive years or more – included: All Connect Logistical Services; Armour Transportation; Cardinal Couriers; Cargojet; Cavalier Transportation Services; FedEx; Guilbault Transport; GX Transportation; Hercules Forwarding; MacKinnon Transport; Midland Courier; Penner International; Polaris Transportation; Tiger Courier; TransPro Freight Systems; and XTL Transport.