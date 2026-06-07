US trucking giant Kevin Knight retires from Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings announced that Kevin Knight, one of the founders of Knight Transportation, is retiring from the company.

Knight was CEO from 1994 to 2014 and was chairman of the board of directors. In 2017, Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation merged in a blockbuster deal that created the largest truckload fleet in North America.

The 2017 merger between Knight and Swift created the largest truckload carrier in the United States. (Photo: Knight-Swift)

Knight-Swift appointed lead independent director David Vander Ploeg as chairman, effective June 3. Knight will remain connected to the business as a consultant for two years following his retirement.

“I am humbled when I reflect on what we have built together and where our company stands today,” Knight said in a statement. “There is so much to be proud of, and even more to be grateful for when I consider all of the family, coworkers, customers, suppliers, partners, and other stakeholders who have been part of our brands’ shared success, especially our driving associates, whose professionalism and dedication have helped make that success possible.”

Kevin Knight (Photo: Knight-Swift)

Knight continued: “As I have been approaching this transition in recent years, I knew this bridge would have to be crossed at some point. For me, our merger with Knight and Swift was our greatest collective achievement. The reunification of the Swift and Knight families, combined with timing, diligence, operational improvements, and significant financial returns, enabled us to achieve everything that followed. I am deeply grateful to everyone whom I have had the opportunity to work with.”

“It cannot be overstated what Kevin has meant to our company, so many of our leaders, including myself, and so many more within our industry,” said Adam Miller, CEO of Knight-Swift. “Our leaders do not take lightly the trust placed in us to continue building on such a distinguished foundation. I am just one of many who are deeply grateful for all Kevin has done for us, personally and professionally over the years. The culture Kevin helped instill which prioritizes safety, operational excellence, and financial discipline is deeply rooted and will continue to mark our efforts to take Knight-Swift to new heights.”