Trailer production rises in June

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Trailer production surpassed 27,000 units in June, marking a 6% increase over May and a 5% gain year-over-year.

ACT Research says the strong production volumes were in part to one of the longer work schedules of the year.

“Eight of 10 trailer categories had higher production month over month,” said Frank Maly, director, CV transportation analysis and research at ACT. “Flatbeds posted the best sequential gain.”

Backlogs now amount to about 4.6 months, ACT reports.

“Dry vans have the longest commitment at just over five months, pushing their order board horizon to early December,” said Maly. “We would expect total industry backlog-to-build to continue to ease through September, before accelerating in response to the upcoming fall order season.”