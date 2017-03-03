Navistar makes leadership appointments

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar International has named Persio Lisboa executive vice-president and chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Lisboa previously held the position of president of operations. The company also announced the retirement of Steven Covey, who has served as senior vice-president and general counsel and has spent 36 years working for the company.

Curt Kramer assumes the role Covey leaves, effective Apr. 1. Kramer is currently associate general counsel and corporate secretary.

In his new role, Lisboa will oversee Navistar’s operations, global and sales functions. In his most recent role as president of operations, Lisboa was responsible for procurement, product development and manufacturing, where he helped drive hundreds of millions in total cost savings, while overseeing key strategic investments in new products and services. He also played a major role in negotiating the successful close of Navistar’s strategic alliance with Volkswagen Truck & Bus, Navistar announced.