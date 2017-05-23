Trailer Wizards names new director of maintenance

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Trailer Wizards has named Bryan Burningham its new director of maintenance.

He assumed his new role May 15 and reports to Mark Irwin, vice-president of fleet. He will focus on supporting the service team and customers across Canada by strengthening the company’s maintenance department with improved plans and programs, Trailer Wizards announced.

Burningham will also assist with LEAN projects, ensuring efficient repair, service, and preventive maintenance of the Trailer Wizards fleet. He has more than 20 years of experience in warehousing, operations, and maintenance management.

“Bryan is backed with the expertise and knowledge needed to successfully strengthen the maintenance department. It is a pleasure to have him on board,” said Irwin.