Trailcon names new B.C. account manager

Trailcon Leasing has named Will Sheu account manager at its B.C. branch. He will be the lead contact for leasing, rental and service customers in B.C., the company announced.

Sheu has more than 10 years of industry experience, and will report to chief sales officer Rick Hull.

“Will brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to our team, ensuring that our customers receive the highest level of personalized service and support. We are confident that under his leadership in B.C., our sales will continue to grow and our partnerships will thrive,” Hull said.

“I am thrilled to be starting my journey with Trailcon Leasing and look forward to establishing a strong and long-lasting market presence in B.C.,” Sheu added.