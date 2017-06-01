CITT opens registration for annual logistics conference

TORONTO, Ont. — The Canada Logistics Conference presented by CITT is now open for early bird registration.

The conference returns to Montreal on October 25-27 2017, and promises to bring together delegates from across Canada for networking events and learning sessions.

“This year, there are a full 10 learning sessions, in addition to the dedicated networking events,” said Catherine Viglas, president and CEO of CITT. “The program has a strong focus on the future and preparing supply chain professionals for the uncertainties and opportunities the field faces now and in the coming years.”

Educational session topics include technology innovation, an update Canada-US trade agreements, transportation buying trends, and inventory and warehouse efficiency.

Networking opportunities for the conference include many dedicated breaks for connecting with other delegates between sessions and the popular awards dinner, where the CITT Award of Excellence and other honors are awarded.

Early Bird registration rates are currently available for a limited time for Canada Logistics Conference 2017 until August 10th. Delegates are encouraged to register early to secure a spot.

You can register online by clicking here.