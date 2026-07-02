Mack unveils America 250 tribute truck

Mack Trucks has unveiled a limited-edition America 250 tribute truck to mark the United States’ 250th anniversary.

The custom-wrapped Mack Pioneer features a patriotic design recognizing the company’s American heritage and the country’s milestone anniversary.

According to the company, a large eagle-and-flag graphic spans both sides of the truck, with the themes “250 Years of Freedom” and “America 250” incorporated into the design.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

The tribute truck will be displayed throughout July at Mack Trucks’ world headquarters in Greensboro, N.C.

The company said drivers travelling along Interstate 40 will be able to view the truck from the highway, while visitors can stop at the Mack visitor parking lot to see it up close.

Mack has also added a patriotic background to its online Truck Builder, allowing customers to configure trucks against a red, white and blue backdrop.

“As a company built on American heritage, Mack is honored to recognize this historic moment with a truck that celebrates the people, progress and pride that continue to define the United States,” said David Galbraith, vice president of global brand and marketing at Mack Trucks.