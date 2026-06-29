Higher Ontario speed limits don’t apply to trucks

If you can’t drive 105, well, you’re out of luck.

The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) confirmed to trucknews.com June 26 that higher speed limits of 110 km/h, announced for an additional 938 km of 400-series highways will not apply to commercial truck traffic.

Heavy trucks will continue to be required by law to have their top speed governed at 105 km/h, the MTO confirmed to trucknews.com in an email last week.

In fact, the province introduced legislation late last year that would increase the minimum fine for speed limiter offenses on commercial vehicles from $250 to $1,000.

The increased fine for speed limiter violations was welcomed at the time by the Ontario Trucking Association.

“The Ontario Trucking Association is primarily focused on supporting measures that increase highway safety and strengthen penalties for high-risk offenders and repeat violators of our traffic laws,” OTA chairman Mark Bylsma said when the higher fines were proposed.

“It’s now more important than ever to increase oversight and ensure compliance. We’re particularly encouraged the Bill would increase minimum fines for offences related to enforcement of speed limiters on commercial vehicles. These devices are meant to protect the traveling public from speeding trucks, and we welcome meaningful fines for violating the speed limiter requirement.”