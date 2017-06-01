Day & Ross appoints new president and CEO

HARTLAND, N.B. — Day & Ross announced today that Bill Doherty has been appointed its new president and CEO.

Doherty succeeds John Doucet, who will retire from the role on June 30, 2017.

Doherty joined Day & Ross on October 3, 2016 as part of the leadership transition plan. In his new role, he will be based in Hartland, N.B. and will lead the Day & Ross Transportation Group.

“I am honored to have been elected the president and CEO of such a reputable North American company owned by an iconic brand,” said Doherty. “I look forward to serving Day & Ross by working with its divisional leaders to continue to deliver integrated transportation solutions to North American shippers.”

Bill joined FedEx in 1984, learning the transportation business from the ground up. During his tenure with FedEx, Bill held numerous progressive positions including Managing Director Northeast District (air & ground), Managing Director Retail Operations, and VP Global Operations. In addition to his 25-year career with FedEx, Bill held executive-level roles with Greatwide Logistics Services, Omniflight Helicopters, New Breed Logistics, Warehouse86 Ventures, and Transervice Logistics, which particularly broadened his business acumen in mergers and acquisitions in private equity owned and start-up environments.

“Bill’s hands-on leadership experience, complemented by his strong operations background and impressive career progression with established transportation brands make him a great fit for Day & Ross, and the right person to lead the company and build its future success upon John’s outstanding legacy,” said Dirk Van de Put, president and CEO of McCain Foods Limited.