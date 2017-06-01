Glasvan Great Dane hands out awards for sales excellence

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Glasvan Great Dane has crowned two of its employees winners of the Great Dane King Pin Awards for their exceptional sales achievements and for delivering outstanding customer experiences.

Great Dane recognized Glasvan sales representatives Tom Pepper and Adam Stevens for their sales excellence.

It is Pepper’s ninth Great Dane King Pin win and Stevens has been declared a five-time achievement earner.

Five King Pin awards are given every year to a pool of 150 sales professionals in Canada, Mexico and central and south America, and only three people have ever been selected for the highest honor of winning a King Pin award nine times.

“I’m very proud to have won this award for the ninth time,” said Tom Pepper, sales representative for Glasvan Great Dane. “The people at Glasvan always strive to go above and beyond by providing excellence to our clients in every interaction. In order for us to sell, we continue to provide the utmost in quality and customer satisfaction. My goal is to go beyond just selling the Great Dane product. My goal, along with everyone else at Glasvan, is to deliver on our promise of selling quality product and treating our customers with the highest level of integrity.”

The King Pin awards for sales continue to be the most competitive among the Great Dane community and it has widespread adoption among the dealers. Every year, sales professionals who work for the North American Great Dane dealers are graded on their sales performance, their paper work, their overall disposition towards the people they work with, and going above and beyond customer expectations.

“The King Pin award means a lot in the Great Dane community, and I am truly honored to be a five-time repeat winner,” Stevens said. “To me, this award signifies much more than just sales, and the fact that we won two this year out of five that are awarded every year, demonstrates that Glasvan’s company values, collaborative culture and customer-centric approach speaks well to the people who buy the truck trailers. We truly pride ourselves in being aligned with our customers’ needs.”

The Kingpin awards program started in 1989 to recognize sales excellence in the category of direct sales national accounts among the salespeople who work with the Great Dane dealers in North America. Only five are given out among the 40 Great Dane dealerships every year, and they are Great Dane’s top honors for sales professionals in the category of business development and customer service.