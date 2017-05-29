Road Today Show promotes road safety

BRAMPTON, Ont. — The ninth annual Road Today Show was held at the Brampton Soccer Centre May 27, with a focus on road safety.

The City of Brampton proclaimed the date Road Safety Challenge Day, and the safety theme was on display at the show.

“We are encouraging people to be safe, to have their selfie taken with a pledge to leave their phone alone, because distracted driving is a huge problem,” show organizer Manan Gupta told Trucknews.com.

He noted the Ministry of Transportation booth was busy all day. The other hot topic at the show was the new mandatory entry-level training (MELT) standards for commercial vehicle operators, which will take effect July 1 and require more intensive training. Gupta said schools that are part of the Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) were on hand to raise awareness of the new training requirements.

Gupta said there’s still a lot of misinformation about MELT.

“We are trying to remove those apprehensions,” Gupta said. “Education is always key to the community.”

The show featured supplier exhibits, fleet recruitment, and children’s activities. There were also safety demonstrations and equipment on display.