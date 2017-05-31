TFI International adds to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Que. — TFI International announced today that it has added Debra Kelly-Ennis to its Board of Directors.

Kelly-Ennis is an experienced CEO and corporate board member whose executive career spans consumer packaged goods, durables, automotive, hospitality and real estate organizations, TFI said. She is the former president and CEO of Diageo Canada and currently serves on the Boards of Carnival Corporation & PLC, and Altria Group, parent company for Philip Morris USA, John Middleton US, Smokeless Tobacco Company and Ste. Michele Wines. She has been recognized as a Board Emeritus with Dress for Success, a global charity focused on putting women back to work. She served on their Board from 2007-2013.

In addition, she held executive positions with General Motors Corporation, Gerber Foods Company, RJR/Nabisco, and The Coca-Cola Company Foods Division. She was named one of the “Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada” in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

“We are delighted to have Ms. Kelly-Ennis join the TFI International Board. Her proven strategic vision, leadership and financial acumen will serve us well as we continue to grow. Her expertise will complement our existing Board members,” said Alain Bédard, chairman, president and chief executive officer of TFI International.