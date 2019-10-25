Aye, aye Captain, forget the torpedoes hit the rocks ahead!

One thing I garnered, or a better word to use would be, “guessed” from this past election pose-a-rama, was that none of the leaders – and I use that term wincingly – has ever played or paid for a son or daughter to play hockey. I did, and I am still paying.

One of the motivational chants that I remember being used by the volunteer coaching staff was, “there is no ‘I’ in team!”

The family of pundits, known as a punditry, had it right with a left-wing loaded and supported Liberal minority now in power. But power to do what? The balance of power will be in the form of the NDP who forgot to study for the test and lost 50% of their seats.

So here we are – the mutual resentment society has been elected.

Prime minister-elect Justin Trudeau has said that he won’t form a coalition. Nope, that would mean sharing the ego light with Jagmeet Singh and the PM doesn’t tolerate being in anyone’s political shadow.

Forget shadows, as the western storm clouds have not only risen but are about to crash around the ears of the rest of the country.

The Trans Mountain Pipeline’s future, and the heated concerns of Alberta were mentioned and acknowledged as almost a throwaway comment by the PM. Yes, the pipeline will be built. Next question? Mine would have been, “When?” The answer of course would have been, “Next question.”

As we all know, the pipeline has been bought and paid for by the taxpayers, but not bought and built by our agent, Justin Trudeau. That was when he had a majority, which has now evaporated, in case he hasn’t noticed, into a minority.

To get this thing built he will have to enlist the backing of the NDP, whose position is that there is no place at the table for the pipeline. Next choice, the Bloc? Forget it.

Does nothing for Quebec, so Quebec does nothing for Alberta. This was an echo of the Bloc position on the Energy East project. Does nothing for Quebec, so Quebec does nothing for Canada. Will the Conservatives help get the TMX built? That remains to be seen.

The Trans Mountain is running into more and more mountains and less and less oceans for it to reach in order to get Alberta crude out of Alberta.

Without left-wing support for his left-wing party, our PM will find himself in a corner in a round room. If he can’t build it, can he sell it? Dare he sell it? I dare someone to buy it. But who would buy something that isn’t there?

I can only hope our PM honors the motto, “There is no ‘I’ in team.”

Govern yourself accordingly, Justin.

~ The Grouch