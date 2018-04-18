What to eat at a truck stop

When broken down, there’s two sides to getting healthy: knowing what to do, and actually following through with it. I work with drivers all the time who tell me they’re ready to get healthy, they just don’t know what they should actually be eating, especially when on the road with limited time and resources.
That’s why my posts will work to break down exactly what to eat, what workouts to do, and how to make it all happen with a driver’s lifestyle. From healthy food you can get in a truck stop, to stocking your truck with the right staples to cook healthy meals with, I’ll cover it all!
First up, healthy truck stop food. Whether you’re a driver or just someone who’s stopped for food along the highway, you know how overwhelming it can be to try and find something healthy to eat in a truck stop. I’ve been to several, and they all have similar options, including some healthy items.
First, head to the convenience section. Here you’ll find the chips, chocolate, and soft drinks…but don’t even look at those! Take a walk around and you’ll find:
Once you’ve picked up some snacks, head to the restaurant area for a meal if you need it:
Eating well in a truck stop doesn’t always come easy, but there are more healthy options available than you may think. It’s easy to default to your typical unhealthy choices, but if you look around, ask some questions, and use some willpower you’ll be fine. Don’t forget to stock your truck with healthy foods from the grocery store as often as you can so you can build your own meals – stay tuned for a post on that!
