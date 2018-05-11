Why you should go crazy for kettlebells

What’s a kettlebell, and what does it have to do with truckers?

No, a kettlebell isn’t what makes the whistle come from a tea kettle. It’s a super versatile, portable piece of workout equipment that I often recommend to drivers.

Working out on the road can be challenging, there’s no denying that; but it’s possible, and I work with drivers who exercise every day while on long hauls. The only two things a driver really needs in order to work out on the road is a pair of running shoes and determination, because it’s easy to come up with every excuse possible in order to avoid it.

With that determination, any parking lot, rest area, or truck can be turned into a gym using just your own body weight; pushups, squats, planks, jumping jacks, and good old fashioned walking and running will improve anyone’s fitness. Using the truck for leverage will increase the variety and intensity of exercises that can be done as well, by doing pushups against the bumper or tricep dips on the step, for example.

But many people like to use at least some type of equipment, and a kettlebell is perfect for that! The variety of workouts that can be done with one are endless, and a quick Google or YouTube search will turn up hundreds of ideas.

They’re small and portable, making them truck-friendly, and you can switch it out with a heavier weight as you progress. Speaking of weight, choose one that you can easily hold in your hand, but is difficult to hold up if you extend your hand directly in front of you. Test them out starting at 10 or 15 lbs, and work up to 40 lbs if needed. Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself, but make sure you’re staying within your limits too – we don’t need any injuries!

From swings to squats, the majority of the exercises feel fluid, allowing the body to smoothly and naturally move through the workout. Every muscle gets worked, including the core, providing a full body workout in a minimal amount of time. Oh, and it checks both strength and cardio off the list, as the compound, dynamic strength moves will build muscle while also getting the heart pumping!

So do a little research and find some kettlebell workouts, and if you want to give it a shot, go grab a kettlebell at Walmart, Sport Chek, or another sporting goods store. Have fun, be safe, and get fit!