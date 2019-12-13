See you on the other side

As first reported last month, Truck News is transitioning to an online format with the publishing of this, its final print edition. As the magazine’s longest-serving editor, I greeted the inevitable announcement with mixed feelings. Like many of you, I look forward to receiving the print edition each month.

The most rewarding part of being a magazine editor is the process of creating something completely new each month. No two issues are the same, and this keeps an editor sharp and engaged.

On the other hand, my own reading habits are evolving along with societal shifts. When it comes to news, I get my information online. When it comes to presenting industry news, I love the immediacy of the internet and the many tools we have to present the news. We are no longer beholden to the number of words or pictures you can fit on a page, or to a print deadline that in many cases comes weeks after the completion of a timely story.

The other good news about the transition is that we will continue to produce a print magazine, in the form of Today’s Trucking. The same editorial team that brings you this magazine will be playing a much larger role in the publishing of Today’s Trucking.

In the coming weeks, we will be launching a completely redesigned TruckNews.com. It will offer us many new tools to enhance the way we present the news. You will also continue to find us active on social media. We are creating new email newsletters to ensure a steady flow of news and insights from industry.

Al Goodhall, a popular Truck News columnist, will appear in Today’s Trucking, ensuring the view from behind the wheel isn’t lost. Harry Rudolfs, another long-time contributor and recently retired professional driver will also continue to write for us, both online and in Today’s Trucking.

We have the Canadian trucking industry’s most impressive roster of contributors, and will continue to bring you their words and insights.

Like the trucking industry itself, the publishing world is evolving. And as in trucking, we can either adapt or be left behind. As we near the end of 2019, I wish you all a happy holiday and thank you for reading. We’ll be back in the new year, stronger than ever!