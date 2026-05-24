Montreal trucker to keep driving after $3M lotto win

A Montréal truck driver says he has no plans to retire after winning a $3 million grand prize from a 30X scratch ticket sold by Loto-Québec.

Loto-Québec said Gérald Côté claimed one of the game’s top prizes after buying the ticket at a Provigo grocery store on Île-des-Soeurs in Montréal.

(Photo: Loto Quebec)

According to the lottery corporation, Côté checked the ticket at a self-serve terminal and initially thought there were “too many zeros” appearing on the screen before a clerk confirmed the $3 million win.

Despite the windfall, Côté said he intends to keep driving trucks because he enjoys the work. Instead of retiring, he plans to buy and restore a 1960s Corvette.