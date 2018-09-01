The Cost of Unhealthy vs. Healthy Food

A common reason (or excuse) people present for why they can’t eat healthy is the cost. They believe that eating healthy has to be expensive, and that it’s not worth the investment in their health.

The idea that eating healthy costs too much money, or more money than the Standard American Diet (SAD) is little more than a mental block, as people often try and present every excuse they can in order to put the blame anywhere but on themselves for why they aren’t healthy. Cost often comes up as one of these excuses.

Here’s the interesting thing…many people will spend $3.00-4.00 on a bag of chips, $4.00 on a box of cookies, and $3.00 for a bottle of pop (often multiple times a week) when these products do nothing but harm their bodies. No nutritional value, no health benefits, bringing them nothing but short-term pleasure and one step closer to the doctor’s office. In other words, they’re paying to get sick at some point down the road – like an investment they know will tank.

However, when it comes time to redirect that money and spend it on whole foods that nourish and fuel us, they choke, and suddenly the money becomes an issue.

Why? It’s likely because junk food has become such an addiction, that people don’t even think twice about spending money on it, as long as they get their “fix.” They don’t realize that if they trained their taste buds for just a week or two, they would get the same satisfaction from eating real, healthy food. The best part? They won’t be spending any more money on it!

Yes – it’s 100% possible to eat healthy on a budget, as long as you have a little know how and go about it the right way. Here are some tips to help keep your health & budget on track: