18 Wheels Logistics expands in B.C.

DELTA, B.C. – 18 Wheels Logistics opened a new 70,000 sq.-ft. facility in Delta, B.C. May 15, offering warehousing, trucking, co-packing and RFID scanning capabilities.

The company told Today’s Trucking it chose the site because it’s closer to its other locations, as well as Vancouver ports. The new facility will allow 18 Wheels to roll out a new software technology that automates processes and increases accuracy.

The new location has 18 dock doors with direct rail sliding for unloading rail cars. The company says it’s targeting the appliance, food and alcohol industries with the new location, but open to all industries.

It’s located at 780 Derwent Way, Delta, B.C.