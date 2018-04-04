Acquisition strengthens Ryder’s last mile delivery presence

MIAMI, Fla. – Ryder System has announced that it purchased MXD Group, an e-commerce fulfillment provider with a national network of facilities and last mile delivery capabilities.

The deal closed Apr. 2, and Ryder says the acquisition makes it the second largest last mile delivery provider of big and bulky goods. The deal was worth about US$120 million.

It includes 109 MXD e-commerce fulfillment facilities in the U.S. and Canada, including 21 MXD-operated cross-dock hubs, 16 dedicated operations, and a network of 72 third-party agent facilities. It also acquires a proprietary order management and visibility technology, allowing real-time tracking, and a customer service portal for rapid response and resolution. Ryder says the deal significantly expands its omni-channel fulfillment capabilities.

“As many industries continue to be disrupted by the growth of e-commerce, Ryder remains at the forefront of helping our customers find new solutions,” said Robert Sanchez, Ryder chairman and CEO. “This acquisition will enable many of the businesses we serve to better meet their customers’ demands, which are constantly and rapidly changing amid a heightened e-commerce era. The acquisition of MXD is one of several strategic investments we are making to overcome the disruptions we are seeing in the market today and to position Ryder for future growth.”

“This acquisition provides Ryder the opportunity to tap into an established network in the U.S. and Canada serving manufacturers, retailers, and their customers, who have come to expect rapid deliveries,” added Steve Sensing, Ryder president of global supply chain solutions. “E-fulfillment has become more critical to our customers than ever before, and with this new, expanded footprint, we’ll be better positioned to lead the charge in delivering a complete turnkey solution that not only includes warehousing, distribution, and transportation management, but also home delivery and white glove installation.”