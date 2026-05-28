Peel police investigate fuel fraud involving commercial trucks in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects linked to a series of fuel fraud incidents involving large commercial trucks in Brampton.

Investigators said the incidents occurred between May 13 and June 5, 2025, at a fuel station near Queen Street East and Delta Park Boulevard.

(Photos: Peel Police)

Police allege the suspects used stolen credit card information to fuel commercial trucking vehicles on 19 separate occasions.

One suspect is described as a South Asian man between 35 and 40 years old with a heavy build and black beard. He was last seen wearing a reflective vest, Adidas shirt, brown cargo pants and green running shoes.

The investigation is being led by the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police also directed the public to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for fraud prevention information.