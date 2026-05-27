B.C. law coming to mandate dashboard cameras for commercial vehicles

A private-members bill to mandate dash cameras on all commercial vehicles traveling B.C. highways has passed unanimously through the legislature.

B.C. Conservative member Ward Stamer says the bill started with families along Highway 5 in his Kamloops-North Thompson constituency who have buried their loved ones after preventable crashes.

Stamer says in a statement that it finishes with B.C. leading the country on commercial vehicle safety.

He says the cameras hold drivers accountable, and make sure that when a crash happens the evidence isn’t lost, disputed or “buried in a yearlong investigation.”

The statement says the B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) endorsed the bill, noting that about 75% of collisions involving a commercial vehicle aren’t the fault of that driver.

The bill will come into force six months after receiving royal assent. Stamer called for mandatory dash cameras three years ago — when he was mayor of Barriere — after a series of fatal crashes on Highway 5.

“Good ideas shouldn’t belong to one party,” Stamer says in the statement issued Tuesday. “Every member who voted for this heard from constituents who’ve lost people on our highways. This is what the legislature should look like.”

The BCTA took to LinkedIn last night to share concerns it has on the law.

“BCTA supports road safety, and our Board has previously indicated that members are not opposed to the use of mandatory outward-facing dash cams. However, our position remains clear: this must be done on a national level,” it wrote.

“A province-by-province approach risks creating another patchwork of regulations for carriers operating across Canada, adding complexity, inconsistency, and unnecessary interprovincial trade barriers.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2026.