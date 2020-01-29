AirTime Express opens fitness center

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – AirTime Express has built a state-of-the-art 3,500 sq.-ft. fitness center into its Mississauga terminal.

The gym features modern exercise equipment, a crossfit training apparatus that can be used by 10-12 people at a time, and an indoor hockey and basketball court. Mark MacAlpine, president of AirTime Express, said the investment was the company’s latest initiative to improve driver retention and employee satisfaction.

It has also built a modern kitchen, and has a company-paid chef prepare meals for employees every Friday. It also offers clean locker rooms with showers and laundry facilities.

“A lot of drivers are always looking for greener pastures, and at some point, you just can’t continue raising their rates,” MacAlpine said, noting drivers at the company are already well paid.

Drivers are able to access the fitness center and other facilities 24/7.

“We have drivers that come in at 2, 3, 4 a.m. and they want to have a quick workout and a shower,” he said. “It helps regenerate them and get them ready for their next trip.”

The gym was officially opened Jan. 28, but word is already traveling.

“The word is definitely out there,” MacAlpine said. “It spreads pretty quickly. Just takes a couple guys at a truck stop or shipper to talk about it.”

The company is bringing in a full-time professional trainer to help staff and drivers meet their fitness goals. Owner-operators are also invited to use the facilities.

AirTime Express was founded by MacAlpine with a single truck, and has grown to 125 trucks today. It focuses on collecting air freight from major airports within a 800-km radius of Toronto and delivering shipments to their final destination. It operates warehouses at JFK airport in New York, N.Y., and at O’Hare International in Chicago, Ill.