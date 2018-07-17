Alberta company acquires Three Star Trucking

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. – Vertex Resources Group has acquired Three Star Trucking, an environmental services company that provides fluid hauling, pressure truck, hot oilers, and combo vac services in Western Canada.

The purchase adds more than 270 pieces of equipment to Vertex’s fleet, including high-pressure fluid hauling trailers, which enable the company to offer propane, butane, and NGL fluid hauling services.

“Through acquiring Three Star, we are adding an experienced management team and operators to Vertex in addition to strengthening our service lines in Saskatchewan and the United States,” said Terry Stephenson, CEO and president of Vertex. “Three Star’s proven customer base, experienced management team, and safety program allows us to confidently expand this service line. With the completion of this acquisition, Vertex will be the leading provider of fluid hauling services in Western Canada and will have the capacity and experience to continue serving these clients while growing Three Star’s United States operations.”

Three Star was established in 1962 and is licensed to haul condensate, NGL, butane, and propane between Canada and the U.S., with a federal transportation licence in five states.

Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alta., Vertex, which completed the acquisition for $8.9 million, launched in 1976 and is a provider of environmental services, employing approximately 750 people.

