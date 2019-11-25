ARW Truck Equipment expands in the west

CALGARY, Alta. – ARW Truck Equipment is expanding across Western Canada to cover Saskatchewan and the eastern section of B.C.

Launched in 1895, ARW Truck specializes in the sale and support of truck-mounted equipment, and has been a staple in Alberta since 1942 as the exclusive factory-authorized sales and service dealer for HIAB cranes, Moffett forklifts, and Multilift hooklifts.

The company will now bring its expertise across the province of Saskatchewan in partnership with Cervus Equipment to locations in Regina and Saskatoon. It will also stretch into areas in B.C., including Golden, Cranbrook, Fernie, Dawson Creek, and Fort St. John.

“It was time to roll out our operations,” said Trevor Steinke, general manager of ARW Edmonton. “There was a great demand for our products, in-depth knowledge, and unmatched expertise in truck-mounted equipment in other parts of the west, and we’re well-positioned to meet those needs.”