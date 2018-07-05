Big Freight merges with Kelsey Trail Trucking

WINNIPEG, Man. – Big Freight Systems has announced it will merge with Kelsey Trail Trucking, combining to operate nearly 750 tractors and trailers.

Kelsey Trail will operate as a division of Big Freight, and will keep its operations intact, the companies announced. Kelsey Trail operates locations in Saskatoon, Sask., and Innisfil, Ont.

“This is a big day for both companies,” said Gary Coleman, president of Big Freight. “While we will operate somewhat autonomously, we will share many resources – there is a lot of synergy between the two companies. Big Freight hauls single flatbed trailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, while Kelsey Trail is the largest dedicated B-train operator in Canada, with coast-to-coast truckload and LTL service. Kelsey Trail also has a regional B-train operation in Ontario and Quebec. We’ve never competed for freight, but now we’ll be able to work together in some creative ways. That’s exciting for both companies, and it will be a benefit for our customers. It will give us a competitive edge and more freight opportunities.”

Jim Clunie, president of Kelsey Trail Trucking, said the match was a good one.

“Our values, passion for the industry and our penchant for customer service is very much alike,” he said. “I’ve had others knock on our doors, but have never been inclined to sell or merge. We’ve been very successful. But, the opportunity with Big Freight was different, and what our two companies can do together is very exciting. What’s more, Big Freight is a part of Daseke, which represents the largest asset-based flatbed operation in North America. This combination led us to the merger.”

Kelsey Trail operates 80 tractors and a trailer fleet consisting mostly of five-axle B-trains.