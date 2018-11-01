Brandt purchases specialty transportation equipment company

REGINA, Sask. – Regina’s Brandt Group of Companies plunged into the specialty transportation equipment sector with the purchase of Camex Equipment Sales and Rentals.

“This is an exciting acquisition for us as Camex is a world-class company with the largest inventory of industry-specific transportation equipment in the business,” said Brandt president and CEO Shaun Semple. “The combination of these two strong organizations guarantees unrivalled value for our customers and secures our place as the #1 provider of specialty transportation equipment in the industry.”

Camex, an Edmonton-based company, has been in the custom truck rigging and on-highway specialized trailer business for more than 25 years. Camex products include those for the oil and gas, mining, pipeline, infrastructure, municipal, and environmental sectors.

The acquisition establishes a new division, called Brandt Truck Rigging and Trailers, which will carry on the tradition of Camex of supplying specialized transportation solutions for the industry.

“We couldn’t be more excited about becoming a part of the Brandt organization,” said Camex CEO Sue McGregor. “It ensures that Camex customers will continue to receive the same great products and services that we’ve always been proud to offer them, but now with the addition of the tremendous value and heavy industry experience that Brandt brings to the table.”

Brandt will acquire three buildings as part of the purchase, including a 71,000 sq./ft. sales and service facility and two others, totaling 150,000 sq./ft. on a 26-acre piece of property near the Edmonton International Airport.

