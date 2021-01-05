BREAKING NEWS: Bison Transport lands new owner

WINNIPEG, Man. – One of Canada’s most prominent trucking companies, Bison Transport, has been purchased by James Richardson & Sons.

Bison, founded in 1969 by Duncan Jessiman, operates more than 2,100 tractors and 6,000 trailers across North America, with more than 3,700 employees and contractors. It also owns H.O. Wolding, Searcy Trucking, and Britton Transport.

“We are excited about the opportunity to acquire Bison, which has an outstanding reputation for customer service, dependability, employee relations and safety built over the past 51 years,” Hartley T. Richardson, president and CEO of James Richardson & Sons said in a press release.

“We have been a long-time admirer of Bison Transport and we are very thankful to the Jessiman family for entrusting the future ownership of Bison to our family. Bison and JRSL share many of the same values and we are pleased that Bison’s senior management team have committed to continue to lead Bison and ensure that it continues to adhere to the same principles and standards of excellence and safety as it has under the ownership of Wescan and the Jessiman family.”

The deal was made Jan. 1. Peter Jessiman, president and CEO of the family’s holding company Wescan, added “Bison and its employees have been like members of our family since my father established the company in 1969. So, while we have mixed emotions, we are thrilled that we have found a buyer for Bison that shares our values of excellence and that cares for our employees and customers as much as we have over the past 51 years. I have no doubt whatsoever that Bison will continue to enjoy tremendous success in the future as part of the JRSL family.”

Bison says the ownership transfer will not result in any operational changes and Bison will continue to operate under its current brand based in Winnipeg, Man.

“Today marks my 30th anniversary at Bison Transport,” said Bison president and CEO, Rob Penner. “As I take a moment to reflect, I take great pride in what we have accomplished here as a team on behalf of the Jessiman family. Having said that, I think that takes a second seat to the renewed energy and excitement I have for our future as part of the James Richardson & Sons group of companies. I feel great that the business I have had a part in building has secured its future with such a great organization.”