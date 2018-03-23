Bringing the Love’s to Michigan

CAPAC, Mich. – Love’s Travel Stops is expanding its presence in Michigan with the launch of its second location in the state.

The new travel stop opens its doors in Capac, Mich. Off Interstate 69, bringing about 40 new jobs and over $3 million USD in tax revenue to the area.

The new 12,000 sq.-ft. facility will be open 24/7 and feature food outlets like Chester’s Chicken and McDonald’s. It also boasts 104 truck parking spots, seven showers, laundry facilities and a Love’s Truck Tire Care Center.

Co-CEO Greg Love says the new location will be a perfect spot for those heading to and from Canada through nearby Port Huron, Ont.

Love’s plans to open a second Michigan location this summer, bringing a travel stop to Frenchtown off Interstate 75. Loves has been in the state since it opened a location off Interstate 94 in 2005.

In honor of the new Capac location, Love’s will hold a ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Capac Area Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 4. During the ceremony, Love’s will present a $2,000 donation to Capac Friends of the Library.