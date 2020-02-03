C.A.T. buys Penner International

COTEAU-DU-LAC, Que. – C.A.T. has announced its purchase of 300-plus truck fleet Penner International.

C.A.T. says the move will contribute to its continued development of its business in Western Canada.

“We have taken significant steps in the recent years to grow our business. The acquisition of SLH in 2018 offered C.A.T. an entrance into Western Canada which is an area we hadn’t been before,” said Daniel Goyette, president of C.A.T. “Once we understood the business in the west, we recognized great potential for us to continue to grow. We spent 2019 putting the right team in place, then we searched for where we could invest to continue to develop our western business.”

Penner International is a third-generation family-run business.

“Mr. Penner believed it important that whoever would take over believed and instilled a family culture and treated employees with respect,” Goyette added. “In addition, he wanted to ensure whoever would be his successor had proven experience to grow the business.”

Penner International will remain a separate division of C.A.T.

“C.A.T. is focused on helping support our customers reach across Canada, throughout the U.S. and Mexico and therefore continuing to develop Western Canada through organic sales growth and strategic acquisitions like Penner International are the logical next steps in our company’s evolution. I am thrilled to welcome them to our family and focused on ensuring a bright future together,” Goyette concluded.