Canada Cartage buys Doyle Transportation

GUELPH, Ont. – Canada Cartage has announced its acquisition of Doyle Transportation.

Doyle provides dedicated fleet outsourcing, full truckload, and less than truckload services to customers, both domestically and cross-border.

The company has a 20,000 sq.-ft. facility in Guelph, which includes four cross-dock doors, warehouse space, and truck maintenance bays. Canada Cartage says it is bringing on all 60 Doyle Transportation employees.

The company said in a release the acquisition strengthens its service in the Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, and Guelph areas while complementing its own southern Ontario terminal and warehouse network.