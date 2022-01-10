Canada Cartage buys Laurentien Transport

Canada Cartage made its fifth acquisition over the past year, buying Laurentien Transport of Bois-des-Filion, Que.

The dedicated contract transport provider specializes in refrigerated freight, serving customers in the grocery, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and retail sectors.

“Laurentien’s dedicated contract transportation service offerings and customer base are a tremendous fit with Canada Cartage,” sad Jeff Lindsay, Canada Cartage president and CEO. “Both companies focus on providing essential products to Canadians through our partnerships with some of the largest retailers in the country. This acquisition also significantly increases Canada Cartage’s scale and service capabilities in Quebec. We’re really excited about how our two companies can continue our growth in the province.”

Alain Bouchard, general manager of Laurentien added: “We see a strong cultural fit with Canada Cartage, who share our approach towards building strong, long-lasting customer partnerships with a focus on outstanding customer service.”