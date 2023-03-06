Transport LFL buys JE Fortin

Transport LFL has announced it has acquired JE Fortin, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

“It was after a long selection process with the Fortin family that we reached this agreement. Our values ​​and our missions have facilitated the merger of our two family businesses,” LFL wrote on its social media networks.

JE Fortin will be a separate entity from Transport LFL. Drivers will keep their jobs with the company in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. Also, the corporate branding and colors will remain the same as now.

“This is a strategic business decision for us that will consolidate our leadership position in the refrigerated food transportation market on the East Coast of the United States. This alliance is taking shape in order to ensure a promising future for both companies, by combining our strengths,” wrote the buyer.

It is also via social media that JE Fortin commented on the news.

“It is with great emotion that we inform you that the Fortin family no longer owns JE Fortin,” reads a note on the company’s Facebook page. “Although this is a long-considered decision, it remains very heartbreaking.”

The Fortin and Turcotte families will work as a team during what is described as a “long period of transition.”

JE Fortin’s centennial festivities will continue throughout 2023.