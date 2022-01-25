Canada’s spot market sees record loads posted in December

Canada’s spot market closed 2021 on a record high note, with load volumes soaring 120% year over year and up 20% from a record November, according to Loadlink Technologies.

“Loads are off the charts from anything we’ve ever seen – more than doble the volume of December 2020,” Loadlink said in a release.

Monthly load volumes increased for six straight months to end the year. December also saw the tightest capacity since 2018, with 1.21 trucks per load.

“The festive frenzy did not escape the freight industry as demand was stronger than we’ve ever seen this past December,” says Claudia Milicevic, president of Loadlink Technologies.

Outbound cross-border activity was up 6% compared to November, and up 171% year over year, while equipment postings plunged 17% from November.

Northbound cross-border loads jumped 47% from November and 118% year over year, while equipment postings were down 20% from November.

Domestic loads remained at healthy levels, Loadlink reports, up 9% from November and 125% year over year.

The 1.21 truck-to-load ratio was down 32% from November when there were 1.79 trucks posted per load. Year over year, the truck-to-load ratio was down 56%.