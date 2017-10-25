Canadian ground transportation costs slid in August: CGFI

TORONTO, Ont. – Ground transportation costs for Canadian shippers decreased 0.3% in August compared to July, according to the Canadian General Freight Index from Nulogx.

The base rate fell 0.1%, according to the index, while fuel as a percentage of the base rate was 12.4% compared to 12.6% in July.

“August saw a slight decrease in total freight costs,” said Doug Payne, president of Nulogx. “In August, cross-border LTL costs increased while domestic LTL and cross-border truckload saw a decrease, and domestic truckload remained flat.”

For more info, visit www.cgfi.ca.