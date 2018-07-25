Canadian spot market remains strong in Q2

TORONTO, Ont. – Canadian spot market load volumes through the first half of 2018 were up 43% over the same six months in 2017, according to TransCore Link Logistics’ Freight Index.

They were also 33% stronger than the second half of 2017, reflecting historically high load volumes, which is also attracting more capacity.

TransCore reports Q2 load volumes were 18% lower than the record-breaking first quarter, but up 24% compared to the second quarter of 2017. The index was flat in June, but 12% higher than in June 2017.

Load volumes in the second quarter were the second highest ever recorded by Loadlink, behind only Q1 2018. Load volumes remained flat through the second quarter, but truck postings surged, returning to levels last seen in 2017.

Capacity increased 35% in the second quarter, compared to Q1. The truck-to-load ratio decreased slightly in June, with 1.45 trucks posted per load. Capacity remains tighter than it was a year ago, when 1.75 trucks were available for every load.