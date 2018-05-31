Canadian transport costs rise

TORONTO, Ont. – The total cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers rose 1.9% in March, according to the latest Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI).

The base rate was up 2.1%, while average fuel surcharges decreased to 16.55% of the base rate compared to 17.94% in February.

“Total freight costs increased by another 1.9% in March. All Segments showed increases with cross-border LTL and domestic truckload leading those increases. Domestic LTL and cross-border truckload increased also. All sectors are now well above last year’s level,” said Doug Payne, president and chief operating officer of Nulogx.

For more information on the index, visit www.CGFI.ca.