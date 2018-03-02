Canadian transport costs rose in December: CGFI

TORONTO, Ont. – Ground transportation costs in Canada rose 2.2% in December, according to the latest Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI) from Nulogx.

The base rate increased 0.7%, Nulogx reports, while average fuel surcharges increased to 17.26% of the base rate, up from 15.71% in November.

“Total freight and base costs increased in December,” said Doug Payne, president and COO, Nulogx. “All segments of the index increased. Year-over-year, domestic LTL, domestic truckload and cross-border truckload are higher while cross-border LTL costs are well below last year.”

For more info, visit www.cgfi.ca.