Canadian transportation costs slipped in October: Nulogx

TORONTO, Ont. – The total cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers declined 1% in October, according to the latest Canadian General Freight Index by Nulogx.

The base rate was down 1.3% from September, while fuel accounted for 14.63% of the base rate in October, down from 13.61%.

“Total freight and base costs declined in October, despite an increase in fuel surcharges. Once again, domestic LTL increased, while domestic TL and transborder LTL decreased. Transborder TL was basically flat. Year-over-year all segments remain well below last year’s costs,” said Doug Payne, President and COO, Nulogx.

For more info on the index, visit www.cgfi.ca.