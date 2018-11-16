Capacity increasing in Canadian spot market

TORONTO, Ont. – There were more trucks chasing every load in the Canadian spot market in October than in two years, according to TransCore Link Logistics.

Truck capacity reached an all-time high in October, with equipment postings up 22% compared to September. Equipment postings were up 36% year-over-year and there were 3.22 trucks posted for each load, a 20% increase from 2.68 in September. A year ago, there were only 1.82 trucks for every load.

October load volumes were up 2% from September, with volumes down 23% year-over-year.

Intra-Canada loads accounted for 34% of total volumes and were up 3% year-over-year. Cross-border load postings were down 33% y-o-y (southbound) and 28% y-o-y (northbound).