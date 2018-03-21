Challenger buys Ed Wiersma Trucking, raises driver pay

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. – Challenger Motor Freight has agreed to acquire the majority of Ed Wiersma Trucking’s assets.

The company says the deal is expected to close by the end of March. Challenger said the acquisition will complement its special commodities division.

“This allows Challenger to more quickly expand our already large flatbed service coverage,” said Lynda Crickmore, vice-president of Challenger’s special commodities division. “We have relationships with a significant number of premium shippers across North America and an acquisition like this gives us more opportunity to enhance our leadership position.”

Challenger also announced a “significant” pay increase to its new and existing drivers, effective March 30.

“Recognizing that drivers go the distance for the company every day, Challenger implemented these big pay packages to reinforce the first class driving experience we provide – and what we have done recognizes the driver’s hard work and dedication,” said Geoff Topping, vice-president of human resources for Challenger.